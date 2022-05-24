Eight killed in road accident in Karnataka

Hubballi (KTK), May 23 (PTI) Eight people were killed and over 20 others injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road near here, during the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, while the truck was coming in the opposite direction.

The incident occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on, police said.

Six people died on the spot, and two subsequently succumbed to injuries in hospital, they said, adding, the deceased include two drivers of the bus and the truck driver.

The injured have been shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi.

Those with minor injuries left the hospital after getting required treatment; some of them went back to Kolhapur, officials said. PTI KSU RS ROH ROH

