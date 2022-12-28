Elephant Dies Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

A male elephant died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in an agricultural field in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said.

The carcass was found at Kurdeg village under Bagicha forest range on Wednesday morning, said Ashok Singh, a forest range officer.

Forest department personnel visited the spot and an autopsy conducted by a team of veterinarians revealed that the elephant had died of electrocution, he said.

A herd of 20-25 elephants had been roaming in Bagicha area and the dead elephant probably belonged to the same group, he said.

Further inquiry was being conducted, Singh added.

Chhattisgarh has reported more than 70 elephant deaths in the last five years with causes ranging from ailments and old age to electrocution.

