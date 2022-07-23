Employee of power distribution firm dies of electrocution in Thane district

Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) An employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was electrocuted while working on a transformer in Murbad tehsil of the district on Friday evening, a senior official said.

Babu Pawar was working on a power transformer at Gutyachi Wadi when he received electric shock.

The body remained on the transformer for some time before it was taken down, local reports said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and probe is on, the official added. PTI COR KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)