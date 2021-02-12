Explosion In Tamil Nadu Fire Factory Kills 8, PM Modi Announces Exgratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

An explosion occurred in a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu on Friday killing at least eight workers while several others are said to be severely injured. 10 firefighting unions from various locations have rushed to the incident spot to douse the flames. According to sources, the incident took place in Sattur in Virudhunagar district when some chemicals were mixed to produce firecrackers. The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital.

District collector is said to be at the spot along with the Police to oversee the situation. The District collector said the investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire has already begun. Over 100 workers are said to be working at the factor, according to sources.

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 11 in the fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, 36 injured. CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 Lakhs each to kin of deceased & Rs 1 Lakh for critically injured



PM announces Rs 2 lakhs each for kin of deceased & Rs 50,000 for seriously injured pic.twitter.com/W2XbpgeBwO — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

Exgratia of Rs 2 Lakh: PM Modi

Saddened by the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns to the families of the victims and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The fire at the Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu is regrettable. At this tragic time, I am concerned about the families of the victims," PMO said in a tweet in Tamil quoting the prime minister.

"I hope the injured will recover soon. Officers on the field are working to help the victims," PMO added as it announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in the tragedy.