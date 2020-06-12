Facing Discrimination At Work, Nizamuddin Basti Residents Fight With The Stigma

A markaz gathering at the Nizamuddin area had led to several divided opinions in the country. Some questioned the need to carry on the hundred-year-old ritual during COVID-19 which led to the spread of Coronavirus across various states, while some defended saying people travelling from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, or Bangladesh were thoroughly checked along with their visas at their arrival, so why the ruckus now.

Amidst these divided opinions are the attached Nizamuddin Basti and its residents who hadn't participated in the Markaz gathering, just continued with their work and business in the area till Nizamuddin wasn't declared as containment zone. These residents were caught in political crossfire then and even now.

Aqib, owner of a pan shop spoke out about the stigma that is attached wit residents of Nizamuddin Basti. People look down upon these residents and look away when asked for jobs as lockdown relaxations are underway.

"My brother Amjad used to work as a cleaner in Soochna Bhawan, was part of a private organisation which provided manpower for cleaning at Soochna Bhawan. After the lockdown was announced, he didn't have to report to work but as relaxations started and he went to resume work, he faced prejudice because of being a resident of Nizamuddin. The infamous markaz event has resulted us being treated differently from the rest now. My brother goes out every morning in search of a job now", Aqib narrated.

"Similar fate has befallen upon my friends Sajid and Iqbal who works with the same organisation providing cleaner and sweeper to other offices. They are discriminated based upon one infamous gathering post which proper Sanitisation has taken place in the area, also no new case has been reported recently from this area," added Aqib.

Stigma with COVID- 19 and the ostracisation that follows is nothing new now. Even our warriors that are the doctors and airline staff are facing the same treatment as they work day and night to bring normalcy in the country.

Some Nizamuddin Basti residents used to work at Delhi Golf club which had fired a lot of employees recently. Apparently they also fired these residents who used to help people during gold plating citing their current area of accommodation. There were protests held outside the golf club but no heed was paid to them. At a time when cases are spiking at an increasing average, such ostracisation leads to further stress. Residents of Nizamuddin Basti have only one question on their minds, who will give us jobs?

