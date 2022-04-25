Families, friends grieve loss of UP couples killed in Nepal road accident

Aligarh/Kasganj (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Grief-stricken families of the two couples from Aligarh and Kasganj districts who were killed a road crash in Nepal on Sunday are struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Rakesh Agarwal and his wife Sadhna Agarwal, residents of Aligarh, and their relatives, Vimal Agarwal and his wife Sandhya Agarwal of Kasganj, were killed when their taxi collided head-on with a bus on Prithvi Highway in Nepal's Dhading district.

The Nepalese driver of the taxi was also killed in the crash that occurred on Sunday night.

Rakesh Agarwal and Sadhna Agarwal lived in Jiaganj locality in the old city area where he also owned a shop. They were on their way from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the accident occurred.

Family members said they were scheduled to return to Delhi by air on Monday.

Hearing the news of the tragedy, friends and acquaintances of the deceased couple reached their residence to offer condolences, while their two sons have rushed to Nepal to bring back their mortal remains.

Meanwhile, Vimal Agarwal and Sandhya Agarwal, residents of Amapur Nagar town of Kasganj, were closely related to Rakesh Agarwal and had gone to Nepal with him and his wife.

Vimal Agarwal's son Vivek Agarwal is a judicial magistrate in Delhi, their acquaintances in Kasganj said. PTI COR SAB RHL

