Father-in-law Of Bengaluru Metro Pillar Collapse Victim Demands Construction Be Stopped

'Contractor in-charge clearly did not take safety measures,' said Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman, who along with her two-year-old son died after an under-construction Metro pillar fell on their two-wheeler in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Vijayakumar, whose son and granddaughter escaped with injuries in the incident, demanded that the construction work at the incident spot be stopped immediately.

Earlier in the day, Republic accessed the CCTV footage of the Outer Ring Road at around 10:15 am - 10:20 am. The footage showed the exact moment when the couple and their twin children - a daughter and a son - were passing through the stretch on their bike when the iron pillar crashed on them. The footage showed people rushing to the spot to help the family.

"At 10:15, I got a call from my son. Like, every day he left for the office at 10, but 10-15 minutes later called me saying, 'an accident has taken place'. He did not reveal the details, but asked me to come to the hospital 'as soon as possible'," Vijayakumar said in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

Bengaluru Metro MD harps on 'quality'

Reaching the site where the tall unfinished leaning tower fell, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) MD, Anjum Parwez, instead of apologising, harped on the quality of his company's work.

"In BMRCL, such an incident happened for the first time. As per my discussion with technical people, all precautions were taken and in spite of that, such an incident occurred. We have to conduct a detailed investigation to know why this incident occurred," Parwez said.

The BMRCL MD added, "We tie the iron rope on four sides, to ensure no movement of rods, but in this case, one of the wires broke. To know how the wire broke, I am calling a team from the Indian Institute of Science. With their help, we will find out if it was a manual error or if something technically went wrong."

However, in a statement issued later on, BMRCL informed of notices being issued to the contractor and the concerned engineers. Also, the corporation informed a request being put forth by the IISc (Indian Institute of Science) for investigating the matter and furnishing the report.

Besides, they assured the cost of treatment to the injured person, besides the support of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased.