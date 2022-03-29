Father-son duo among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) Three people, including a man and his five-year-old son, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours in Navratanpur village within the Sikanderpur police station limits, they said, adding that the deceased were identified as Manoj Kumar (39), his son Alok (5) and Rohit (20).

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said all three died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR SAB NB RC

