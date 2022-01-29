Fire Aboard Gandhidham-Puri Express Train At Maharashtra's Nandurbar; Passengers Safe

A massive fire broke out in the pantry coaches of Gandhidham-Puri Express near Maharashtra's Nandurbar station at nearly 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. While no casualties have been reported so far, the Western Railways has stated that stationed fire brigades and extinguishers rushed to the spot to douse the raging fire.

The Railways statement read, "At about 10.35 hrs. the fire was detected in the Pantry Car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express while the train was entering Nandurbar station. It was detected by Dy SS/Nandurbar & informed to Nandurbar Control. The Fire Extinguishers available at the station and train were used to douse off the fire. Also, the Fire Brigade was informed and called immediately. It arrived on site at 11 AM."

Also, the cause of the fire remains unknown so far but the pantry car has been separated and 'all passengers are safe', it added.

"Due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car. Passengers on board panicked and a few of them even jumped out of the train when it was moving slowly. The train was soon brought to a halt," the official said to PTI.

"The medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. There have been no injuries. The train comprises a total of 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach," Western Railway informed.

The local police, fire brigade and disaster management teams were alerted and the firefighting operation was launched immediately. "It is still on," he added.

More details are awaited and extinguishing operations are underway.

West Bengal train derailed two weeks ago

On January 14, Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in West Bengal on Thursday evening. While 12 bogies were affected, it has been confirmed that five of them were overturned. The speed of the train at the time of the accident was 40 kmph.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident site after 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati express train got derailed on Thursday evening, killing nine people and injuring several others. Sharing details about the accident, he spoke about conducting an exhaustive inspection of the site and further informed that an issue has been suspected in the locomotive equipment of the train.

The Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased while Rs 1 lakh each had been announced for those seriously injured. Also, Rs 25,000 each is being given to the mildly injured passengers.