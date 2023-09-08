Last Updated:

Fire At Haryana MLA's Flat; Seven Rescued From Korean Embassy

A fire broke out at an MLA apartment in Haryana, seven people from the Korean Embassy were safely rescued, with one sustaining a minor injury.

Press Trust Of India
Seven people from the Korean Embassy were rescued safely after a fire broke out at a flat of a Haryana MLA.

Seven people from the Korean Embassy were rescued safely after a fire broke out at a flat of the Haryana Janpratinidhi (MLA) apartment in sector 28 here on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after about an hour, they said, adding items worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Fire officer Nitish Bhardwaj said the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the AC.

A platform vehicle was used to rescue seven people from the Korean Embassy, including five women, from the flat. One of the women sustained a minor injury in her hand, he said.

"All seven people were taken out safely in about 15 minutes. Our team faced difficulties in talking to these people due to the translator not being present at the spot," the official said.

"Initial investigation revealed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the AC. The case is being investigated," Bhardwaj added. 

