Fire At Mumbai's Nagpada Mall Declared Level 5, No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out at the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central on Thursday night, injuring two fire personnel; 17 fire engines and seven jetties were engaged in the operation to douse the flames at the four-storey mall.

Officials informed that the fire broke out at 8.53 pm on Thursday and that 700 people were evacuated and no casualties were reported as operations were underway to douse the fire. The fire, which started out as a Level 1 fire, has been escalated to level 5 on Friday morning. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

मुंबई सेंट्रल येथील सिटी सेंटर मॉलला लागलेल्या आगीबाबत



मुंबई सेंट्रल येथे मुंबई सेंट्रल बस स्थानकाच्या जवळ असलेल्या सिटी सेंटर मॉलला काल (दिनांक २२ ऑक्टोबर २०२०) रात्री सुमारे ८ वाजून ५३ मिनिटांनी आग लागली. pic.twitter.com/0rGymsXCCx — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 23, 2020

ही माहिती मिळताच मुंबई अग्निशमन दलाने घटनास्थळी अग्नि विमोचन वाहने रवाना केली. मोठ्या प्रमाणावर आग पसरल्याने, पहाटे २ वाजून ४१ मिनिटांनी ही आग ब्रिगेड कॉल स्तराची अग्निशमन दलाने घोषित केली. pic.twitter.com/m5ddEhuHd7 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 23, 2020

सिटी सेंटर तळमजला अधिक ३ मजले स्वरूपाची इमारत आहे. या ठिकाणी प्रारंभी दुसऱ्या मजल्यावर आग लागली. या मजल्यावर मोबाईल,प्रिंटर,स्टेशनरी,फर्निचर आणि इतर साहित्यांचे गाळे आहेत. या गाळ्याना ही आग लागल्याचे निदर्शनास आले. त्यानंतर ही आग तिसऱ्या मजल्यावर देखील पसरली असल्याचे लक्षात आले. pic.twitter.com/Yz8zkD8KuO — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 23, 2020

Further details to follow