Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in north west Delhi's Bawana on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. According to a senior fire official, the factory is located in I-55, Sector-5, DSIDC Bawana Industrial area.

The fire department received information regarding the fire at 7:47 am, he said.

A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and around 100 staff have been deployed to control the blaze, officials added.

