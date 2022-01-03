Fire At Scrap Shop In Thiruvananthapuram

A massive fire engulfed a scrap shop at Killipalam in the capital city on Monday.

Ten units of fire force have reached the place and are trying to contain the fire from spreading to nearby buildings including shops and houses. The blaze also spread to a few trees in the vicinity.

"We received the information about the fire at 12.03 PM. As of now, ten units from seven fire stations have reached the place and efforts are on to contain the blaze," an official at the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Headquarters told PTI.

No casualties have been reported yet, the official said.

