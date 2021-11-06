Fire at shop in Delhi, 7 injured

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a gas stove repair shop in northeast Delhi's Jafarabad area on Friday, injuring five fire service personnel and two civilians, officials said.

The injured were shifted to GTB Hospital, they said.

According to the officials, a gas cylinder explosion triggered the fire.

The injured fire personnel have been identified as Suhil, Feroz, Suresh, Rakesh and Mahavir, officials said, adding that Suhil’s condition is serious.

A call about the fire in Jafarabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm, they added.

According to police, the fire broke out at a gas stove repair shop and also affected an adjoining grocery and a mobile store.

Eight fire tenders brought the blaze under control.

People residing in the affected building were evacuated to ensure safety. The area is densely populated and accordingly, all necessary precautions were taken, a senior police officer said.

An inquiry into the incident is being conducted and accordingly legal action will be initiated, the police added.

Last month, a 31-year-old firefighter died after sustaining burn injuries in line of duty.

The deceased, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Pakasma village in Rohtak district of Haryana, was posted at DSIIDC Narela (Bhorgarh) fire station. Kumar was injured during a fire-fighting operation at a factory in outer Delhi's Narela. PTI NIT SMN

