A fire broke out after an LPG gas cylinder exploded on the second floor of Chhabildas School Akshikar Tamhane Community Hall in Dadar West, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Republic TV has learnt that the blast took place in the kitchen of the CBSE school at around 5 am due to a fire in the electrical wiring. It was identified as a level 1 fire. The fire was confined to electric wiring, a few installations, the main valve of an LPG gas cylinder, eatables, and clothes--all in the program hall's kitchen of the hall located on the second floor of the two-floor school building.

As per the officials, some portion of the roof of the second floor had collapsed and was in a dangerous condition. Three persons have been reported injured who have been identified as Javed Ali, Bharat Madhu Singh, and Gopal Sau. They are undergoing treatment at civic-run Sion hospital. The fire was doused down in a swift move by the fire brigade members using two extinguishers and a small hose line of two motor pumps after cutting off the electric supply.

