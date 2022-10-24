Fire Breaks Out At A Private Drugs Factory In Chennai’s Ashok Nagar Locality

Flames engulfed a private drug factory situated in the residential locality of Ashok Nagar in Chennai on Sunday, ANI reported. With the building ablaze, multiple firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. The reason behind the fire, as well as other key details, are yet to be known.

“We received the info about the fire at around 8.15 am. It's a pharmaceutical godown. The fire has been doused. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Robin, a Chennai Fire Department official told ANI. Images of the incident shared on Twitter display the gate of the building, with giant flames behind it. A blue mini-truck and a white car are also seen engulfed in the fire.

Similar fire incidents occur in Mumbai and Arunachal Pradesh

In another similar incident that took place today, a fire broke out in Arunachal Pradesh’s town of Naharlagun. "The fire has been brought under control," an unnamed fire officer said. The incidents come just a day after a level-1 fire broke out in A to Z Industrial Estate in Mumbai’s Lower Parel neighbourhood.

As per the preliminary information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out at 11 pm on Sunday. Multiple fire tenders and officials of the Mumbai police arrived at the scene to put out the blaze. The fire was reported on the third floor of the seven-storey building of the A to Z Industrial Estate. At first, at least five firefighters arrived at the spot to extinguish the flames. While the Mumbai police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, it has been confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported due to the incident.