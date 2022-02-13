Fire breaks out at adjacent sweet shops in Uttam Nagar; 3 people rescued

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Three people were rescued after a fire broke out at two sweet shops located next to each other in the Uttam Nagar area of southwest Delhi on Sunday, fire service officials said.

The flames have been doused by fire-fighters, they said, adding that there were no casualties.

Atul Garg, Director General, Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding the fire was received around 10.45 am and five fire tenders were pressed into service.

"The fire was in two sweet shops. Three people who got trapped inside were rescued by our team. No causality has been reported, and the fire was doused by 11.45 am," he said.

The cooling process will be carried out as per procedure, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, Garg said. PTI AMP IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)