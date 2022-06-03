Fire Breaks Out At Bhalswa Landfill Site; 12 Fire Tenders Rush To The Spot

In a major fire incident at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Friday afternoon, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Officials informed that they got the call about the incident at 1.52 pm after which fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Notably, a massive fire incident was reported in the Bhalswa landfill site on April 26, 2022. A total of three fire events have been reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site in 2022. Strikingly, one of the incidents at the site was doused 50 hours after it broke out.

Delhi | Visuals from Bhalswa landfill site where a fire broke out earlier today. 12 fire tenders are at the spot pic.twitter.com/ADkT2A0AGs — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had visited the Ghazipur landfill site on May 30 and had asked the officials to submit a status report to dismantle the sites.

"We have submitted the status report to the Commissioner regarding our plan of action to flatten and shut these landfills. It will be sent to the LG's Office by today (Friday) evening after Commissioner's approval. We will follow whatever directions come from the LG's Office," an MCD official said. The civic officials informed that the target is to raze the Bhalswa dumping site by July 2023.

Majority of Delhi's waste dumped at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites

The national capital has three landfill sites - Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla and the majority of the waste is brought at these sites to be dumped. According to the civic officials, Delhi produces 11,400 tonnes of garbage out of which the aforementioned sites handle 6,200 metric tonnes of garbage and the rest is is processed locally with the help of compactors and Waste-To-Energy (WTE) plants.

A total of 45-50 officials including Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Executive Engineers are deployed to manage the waste gathered at these sites.

The officials said that close to 50-60 per cent of the legacy waste dumped at the three landfill sites is inert material which is delivered to NTPC Badarpur, NHAI's Jaitpur-Faridabad road and Urban Extension Road projects.

IMAGE: ANI