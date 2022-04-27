A fire broke out in the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday. According to the preliminary sources, the fire broke out in a storage room at the Tower 2 of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, due to a short circuit.

As the fire broke out in one of the towers of the government hospital on Wednesday, it caused panic in the patients and their family members. The first phase of the investigation revealed that the fire was caused by some items stored in one of the warehouses in one of the two tower blocks.

Immediately after getting the news of the fire in the government hospital, three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. Police have also reached the spot for the investigation. Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, M. Subramaniam and the Health Secretary of the state are on their way to the spot as of now.

Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Several fire tenders reach the spot. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/dgGhTQvj84 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Officials reported that as of now there has been no casuality in the fire which was started in the warehouse of the Tower 2 of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

TN Health Minister speaks to Republic

Speaking exclusively with Republic on the matter, Tamil Nadu Health Minister, M Subramanian said, "Suddenly a fire had broken out at the hospital, following which, all patients, and their families have been evacuated. Firefighters have bravely trying to contain the fire. We expect the fore to be doused shortly. Several firefighters have been deployed here to tend to the fire."

He further added, "This is an incident that took place out of the blue. Regular fire checks have been conducted by the Fire department. When the accident occurred, to ensure that no lives must be in the way of harm, priority action was taken to evacuate patients. 100% hospital officials say there haven't been any casualities... The firefighters have been extremely quick in bringing the fire into control."

State Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan while speaking to Republic said, "It is a matter of concern." He further added, "In a surgical store, the fire started." On the evacuation, the health secretary said, "All the patients and the doctor nearby the store were evacuated."

"As of now, based on the fire services there is no causality," Health secretary of Tamil Nadu, J Radhakrishna told Republic.

He further added that they have to wait for the entire fire to be put out, to confirm on the report whether there is causality or not. "Huge number of fire personnel, police personnel, our health minister and myself are here," J Radhakrishnan said. He further added that they are making sure the other blocks remain safe and services are not disrupted. He also said that the Rajiv Gandhi hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the state of Tamil Nadu.