Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Jamnagar; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a coaching centre on Tuesday in Jamnagar city of Gujarat. The fire broke out at Radhe Avenue which is a shopping centre and a complex. According to reports, the fire erupted in a doctor's clinic which then eventually spread to a tuition centre near the same building.

No casualties reported

In a video accessed by Republic, it is seen that several students were rescued by civilians and police officers who were present at the site before the fire brigade arrived. Local media reports state that 17 students were rescued from the building after smoke entered the tuition class. No casualties have been reported so far.

Last year, in a similar incident at least 22 students were killed and several others were injured in a fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat in Gujarat. The coaching centre was located on the third and fourth floors of the Takshashila Complex.

Students, mostly teenagers, died "either due to suffocation or jumping off from the complex", the deputy CM Nitin Patel had said.

More details awaited...