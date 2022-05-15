Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Delhi's Narela; 15 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

In a recent update pertaining to a massive fire that broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday night, the firefighting operation is underway and the situation is expected to be brought under control in a few hours. It is learned that 15 fire tenders are on the spot as the firefighting operation continues.

Providing details of the situation, ADO AK Sharma, Fire Dept told ANI, "We're unable to enter inside. We're dousing the fire from outside. It is expected to be controlled in next 2-3 hours".

He further explained that the firefighters are unable to enter the factory due to the high heat in the building and so they are pouring water from outside. He mentioned that the fire was completely put off last night but small materials that were left inside the building caught fire again.

During the night hours of May 14, Police personnel rushed to the Narela area upon receiving information about the fire that erupted at a plastic granulation factory in the region. Delhi Fire Service has informed that so far, no one is trapped inside or injured.

Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a four-storey building in west Delhi in the evening hours of May 13 claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per the reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.

Earlier on May 14, Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg spoke about the rescue operations and said, "We sent 8 tenders, 25, and then 30. 125 people were involved in rescue ops. 27 bodies were recovered yesterday. In the morning, we have found some remains, the toll can reach 29-30."

In a recent update, police have detained company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel who owned a firm on the first floor and manufactured CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers.

(Image: ANI)