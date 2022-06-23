Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At Factory In UP's Noida, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in sector eight of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

However, casualties are awaited and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. 

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh oversaw the rescue and relief operations at the site. Arun Kumar Singh said, “The fire broke out on the second floor of the building and spread to the first floor also. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the site.”

''No individual was harmed. The fire has been contained within the factory premises and prevented from reaching adjoining buildings,'' he further added.

The exact cause of the fire and loss to the property will be assessed after the blaze is completely controlled, Arun Kumar Singh said.

