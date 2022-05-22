Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Delhi's Bhalswa

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Delhi's Bhalswa area on Saturday evening, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.12 pm, and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused around 11.20 pm. No casualty has been reported, the officials said. PTI NIT IJT

