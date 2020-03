Update: The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported so far.

Update: The building that caught fire was under construction & was unoccupied.

A fire has broken out at a girl's hostel in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Firefighters are making efforts to put the fire out as the operation continues.

In visuals accessed, a thick plume of smoke can be seen rising from the premises - the DY Patil Hostel.