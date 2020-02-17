Fire Breaks Out At GST Bhavan In Mumbai's Byculla, 18 Fire Tenders At Spot: LIVE Updates

A level 3 fire has broken out on the eighth floor of GST Bhavan in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai's Byculla. The incident was reported at 12.35 pm to the fire department. Fire tenders have arrived near the building at the Maharana Pratap Chowk. It is said that no one is trapped in the building yet. 18 fire engines are at the spot.

Visuals suggest the building was undergoing works on the exterior as bamboo rails were hanging out. Presence of paper and plastic materials have made it easier for the blaze to spread.

Fire level upgraded to level four: Fire Brigade. (1.14 PM)

Maharashtra deputy CM and Finance minister Ajit Pawar has left a meeting to reach the spot. (1.16 pm)

18 Fire Engines have arrived along with four ambulances. Crowd have gathered around the site. (1.36 pm)

Fire has spread to the ninth floor. (1.40 pm)

Fire triggered at GST Bhavan in Mazgaon. Fire brigade is already on the spot. As of now no casualities reported #FireBrigade — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 17, 2020

Ajit Pawar: Nobody is hurt (2.42 pm)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar remarked, "Around 3,500 employees work in this building. They were safely rescued. Nobody is hurt. Some papers have been burnt. But the officials told me that we have done computerization. We have the full data at another place. Maharashtra government will order an inquiry. The cause of fire will be known once the fire stops."

