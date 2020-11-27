Fire Breaks Out At ICU Ward Of COVID Hospital In Gujarat's Rajkot; 5 Patients Killed

A fire broke out at a COVID-19 designated hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot area in the wee hours of Friday, November 27. At the time of the incident, about 35 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Rajkot's Shivanand Hospital, of which 11 were in the ICU where the fire reportedly broke out. Five of the 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU of the hospital have reportedly lost their lives in the fire incident, while several others were injured.

As of now, all patients have been shifted to another hospital. Shivanand hospital authorities have informed that a joint investigation will be launched to investigate the cause of the fire which, as per the initial investigation, seems to be a short circuit. Some people have also claimed that a spark was noticed in the ventilator which could have been the cause of the fire. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Speaking to PTI, fire brigade official J B Theva informed, "The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area around 1 am on Friday. We rushed to the spot and rescued the patients after a call informing about the fire was received. The fire is under control. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. The rescued patients have been shifted to other COVID-19 hospitals."

Read | 8 Killed In Ahmedabad COVID Hospital Fire; Building Did Not Have NOC From Fire Dept

Read | 15-year-old Girl Dead, 5 Hurt In Fire Caused By Cylinder Blast

Ahmedabad hospital fire

Earlier in August, a fire broke out at a COVID dedicated hospital in Navrangpura area, named Shrey Hospital. Eight COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident as they were reportedly locked inside the ICU of the fourth floor of the hospital during the fire. The ICU ward of the hospital had a biometric lock which could only be accessible to be unlocked from the outside. Several of the COVID-19 patients were recovering and were going to be discharged in a few days.

Read | MP: 3 Killed As Man Sets Fire To Kin's House, Ends Life

Read | Fire At Industrial Estate In Mumbai; No Casualty