Fire Breaks Out At IT Building In New Delhi's Safdarjung Airport, No Casualties So Far

A fire broke out in New Delhi's Safdarjung Airport at 3.24 PM at the IT Building of the airport facility. As per reports, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to start the fire fighting operations, and the team successfully evacuated all the occupants in the building. The rescue operation along with fire extinguishing is still undergoing.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at IT building of Safdarjung Airport, six fire tenders rushed to the site for firefighting pic.twitter.com/fDLD6BgLOe — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

No casualties have been reported so far due to the fire, Delhi Police informed. Six fire engines, along with the Airport Authority of India and the Delhi Fire Service are currently engaged in fire fighting operations, added Delhi Police.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

Image Source- Republic World