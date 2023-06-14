Fire At Kolkata Airport Sends Flyers Into Panic, Flight Ops Paused For A Bit

Why you're reading this: A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday night. The fire is reported to have occured near departure gate number three. Firefighters reached the spot and firefighting ops are said to have been completed. All flight operations were suspended temporarily, Republic Bangla reported. Smoke reportedly engulfed various parts of the airport. Videos show big flames engulfing parts of the airport. A number of passengers were reportedly stuck inside the airport.

3 things you need to know:

A massive fire broke out near departure gate number 3 of the Kolkata airport on Wednesday.

The fire is said to have broken out at around 9:10 pm.

There is no word on injuries or casualties yet.

Sujit Bose, West Bengal minister for fire and emergency services, told Republic Bangla that the fire has been brought under control and that there is no cause for concern.

According to an official statement by the Kolkata airport, there was minor fire at portal D at 09:12 pm and had been fully extinguished by 09:40 pm. The statement said all passengers were evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in processes were expected to restart at 10:15 pm.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said the fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted: "An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest."