Fire Breaks Out At Leather Goods Shop In Howrah Maidan; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

According to the reports, the fire that started from one shop is now spreading to multiple shops in the area. 

Mahima Joshi

A massive fire broke out in West Bengal's Howrah Maidan area on Monday. According to the initial information, the fire broke out in a leather shop and is spreading in the area engulfing nearby shops. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added. 

