Fire Breaks Out At Senior Care Home In Delhi's Greater Kailash, Two Dead

Two people died after a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Sunday, January 1. The incident happened at a senior care home at Block E of Greater Kailash II early morning.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot

Firefighters and police teams reached the spot and brought the flames under control. Officials say they received a call at around 5:15 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire officials rescued six people from the building. Two people died of burn injuries.

“Fire officials, and police present on the spot. 2 people died, and 6 safely evacuated. Fire has been brought under control,” ANI quoted the Delhi Fire Service as saying.

The fire was put out at around 7 am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, officials said.