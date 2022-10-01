Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Gurugram Mall, No Injuries Reported

Fire broke out at a shop in a mall on Golf Course Road here but was brought under control in a couple of hours on Saturday morning, officials said.

Three people were stuck inside the mall due to smoke, but they were rescued by fire personnel, they said.

"We received information about the fire at around 6 am. The situation is under control now. The fire broke out only in one of the shops located on the first floor of the mall. The cause behind the fire is not yet ascertained," fire official Lalit Kumar said.

