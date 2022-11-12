Fire Breaks Out At Two Factories In West Bengal

Two fire incidents were reported from an iron scrap factory in the city and a jute mill in the North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

No casualty was reported in both incidents, fire brigade officials said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the iron scrap factory in a congested area of Beliaghata in north Kolkata after fire was spotted at 10.27 am. The fire is well under control, a fire brigade official said.

A firefighter said the factory does not have any fire fighting equipment.

In the second incident, fire was reported from a section of Kamarahati Jute Mill at around 8.30 am.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was under control.

Some jute products were reported to have been destroyed but details of the loss could not be immediately ascertained. PTI BSM MM MM

