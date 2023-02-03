Fire Breaks Out At Vaishno Devi Shrine Complex In J&K's Katra; No Loss Of Life Reported

A fire broke out at a complex in the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu & Kashmir's Katra on Friday. According to sources, no loss of life has been reported so far and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. The fire and emergency services have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. In the visual accessed by Republic, dark and thick plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the shrine complex.

According to ANI, the fire broke out in a store near the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and the flames have now been doused. The J&K Police revealed that it is investigating the fire incident and assured that the Yatra is continuing smoothly.

Meanwhile, sources say that the fire resulted from a short circuit. The shrine is visited by lakhs of devotees every year and 2022 clocked in the highest number of footfall in nine years. As many as 91 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine last year, with the highest being 11.3 lakh in June and the lowest (3.6 lakh) in February, according to a shrine board official.

The year 2023, however, started with a tragedy in form of a stampede in which 12 pilgrims lost their lives and 16 were injured.

