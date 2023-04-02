Fire Breaks Out Atop Famous LIC Building In Chennai, No Casualties Reported

A chaotic situation was witnessed at Anna Salai, one of the arterial roads in Chennai after a massive fire erupted on the top floor of the multi-storey Life Insurance Corporation of India building.

According to official information, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The rescue team and police officials have been deployed at the site to take control of the situation.

Fire breaks out atop LIC building in Chennai

As per the footage, a blazing fire along with thick plumes of smoke was seen billowing from the top floor of the city's iconic structure on Sunday evening, according to PTI. Meanwhile, the video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet. As per the reports, at least five firefighters were deployed at the site to douse off the flames.

As of now, the immediate cause of the incident is not clear. However, it is believed that the fire erupted after a 'short-circuit' in the digital board fixed on the terrace.

Fire breaks out at revolving restaurant in Panchkula

A day ago, a similar incident was reported from Haryana's Panchkula, where fire broke out at the Aasman Revolving Bar & Restaurant in Amravati Enclave, near the Kalka-Shimla National Highway. As many as 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No causalities were reported.

