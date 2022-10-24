Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out In Andhra Pradesh Theatre As Fans Mark Prabhas' Bday With Firecrackers

A fire broke out in a movie theatre in Andhra Pradesh after Prabhas' fan lit firecrackers inside it to celebrate his 43rh birthday.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Fire

Image: Twitter/@Vikram147S/Facebook/@prabhas


Actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following, especially in Andhra Pradesh. The actor, who began his career with Telugu films, turned 43 on October 23, and one of his blockbuster films Billa had a special screening in theatres.

However, in an unfortunate event, a fire broke out at a movie theatre in Andhra Pradesh after a fan lit firecrackers inside the theatre. As per several reports, the incident caused panic among the actor's fans as several seats caught fire. 

Prabhas' film Billa's special screening was held at the Venkatramana theatre in the West Godavari district to celebrate his 43rh birthday. In order to celebrate his birthday, a fan lit firecrackers inside the closed venue, which caused panic among others.

READ | Bollywood stars grace Delhi's Ramlila celebrations on Day 1 ahead of Prabhas' performance

Several videos from the incident are surfacing on the Internet as many captured it on their smartphones. In the video, people were seen stamping out the fire while others tried to get to safety. Several seats were engulfed in fire, and smoke filled the entire theatre. Reportedly, nobody was injured in the incident. 

READ | Prabhas visits his village for uncle Krishnam Raju's condolence meet, thousands pay homage

Fire breaks out in Andhra Pradesh theatre

Image: Twitter/@Vikram147S/Facebook/@prabhas

READ | Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & director Om Raut seek blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, see pics
READ | 'Adipurush' teaser receives mixed reactions, fans question VFX & CGI use in Prabhas movie
READ | Kriti Sanon wishes all 'love and happiness' to Prabhas on his birthday, pens a sweet note
First Published:
COMMENT