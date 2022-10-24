Fire Breaks Out In Andhra Pradesh Theatre As Fans Mark Prabhas' Bday With Firecrackers

Actor Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following, especially in Andhra Pradesh. The actor, who began his career with Telugu films, turned 43 on October 23, and one of his blockbuster films Billa had a special screening in theatres.

However, in an unfortunate event, a fire broke out at a movie theatre in Andhra Pradesh after a fan lit firecrackers inside the theatre. As per several reports, the incident caused panic among the actor's fans as several seats caught fire.

Prabhas' film Billa's special screening was held at the Venkatramana theatre in the West Godavari district to celebrate his 43rh birthday. In order to celebrate his birthday, a fan lit firecrackers inside the closed venue, which caused panic among others.

Several videos from the incident are surfacing on the Internet as many captured it on their smartphones. In the video, people were seen stamping out the fire while others tried to get to safety. Several seats were engulfed in fire, and smoke filled the entire theatre. Reportedly, nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire breaks out in Andhra Pradesh theatre

