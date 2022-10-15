Fire Breaks Out In Auto Parts Manufacturing Factory In Haryana's Gurugram

Quick links:
Image: ANI
A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit at Binola village in Haryana's Gurugram during the early hours of Saturday, a fire official said.
More than a dozen fire engines have been pressed into service but the blaze is yet to be contained, the official added.
#BREAKING | Massive fire in Gurugram. 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Incident took place at 4 am. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/4TJ1qKGneH— Republic (@republic) October 15, 2022
The fire broke out around 4.30 am. Fire engines from IMT, Manesar, Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar stations have been rushed to the industrial area. A police team has also reached the spot.
"Our team is on the job and we hope to control the blaze soon," said fire official Rajbir Singh.
