Fire Breaks Out In Auto Parts Manufacturing Factory In Haryana's Gurugram

A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit at Binola village in Haryana's Gurugram during the early hours of Saturday.

Press Trust Of India

A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit at Binola village in Haryana's Gurugram during the early hours of Saturday, a fire official said.

More than a dozen fire engines have been pressed into service but the blaze is yet to be contained, the official added.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am. Fire engines from IMT, Manesar, Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar stations have been rushed to the industrial area. A police team has also reached the spot.

"Our team is on the job and we hope to control the blaze soon," said fire official Rajbir Singh. 

