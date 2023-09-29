Fire Breaks Out In Azadpur Mandi In Delhi, No Casualties Reported; Fire Extinguished

A massive fire broke out at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi on the evening of Friday (September 29). About 7-8 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, which is a big market for vegetables in the national capital. A team of local police officials also reached the location. The fire in the Azadpuri Mandi took place at the space allocated to keep tomatoes. Fire officials said the blaze was extinguished in about 15-20 minutes.

The fire brigade received the information about the incident of fire at the Azadpuri Mandi in Delhi at about 5.20 pm. Around 7-8 fire tenders and a police team immediately reached the spot. The fire brigade personnel are currently working hard to douse the fire. Fire Station Officer Paras Kumar said, "We got the information that a fire broke out near Azadpur Gate No. 1... We have extinguished it completely... No one is injured...There are 7-8 vehicles on the spot... The reasons for the fire will be known after investigation... Our vehicle came fast, and the fire was extinguished in 15-20 minutes..."

Fire at girl's PG in Mukherjee Nagar

Notably on Wednesday (September 27), 35 people including a four-year-old girl, were rescued by firemen from a blaze that engulfed a women's paying guest facility in an apartment in Northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area. According to officials from the fire department, five people, including the girl, were taken to hospital since they had inhaled fumes.

While the fire department sent 20 fire tenders to the site, only eight could reach the spot because of traffic congestion and narrow lanes. All inmates of the PG were safely rescued and there was no casualty, said a Delhi Police officer.

"Around 7.45 PM, we received a call regarding a fire breaking out in a PG. Shortly after, local police and the fire brigade arrived at the scene. All the students were successfully rescued, and there have been no reports of injuries or casualties so far — all individuals are safe. The cause of the fire was identified as a short-circuit in the meter (sic)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitender Kumar Meena, said.