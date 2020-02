A fire broke out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill on Wednesday. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The incident was reported at around 8 pm. The fire is confined on the fifth floor of the ground-plus 14-floored residential building

Meanwhile, three persons have been rescued till now and rescue operations is underway, said Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade. It is a level three fire.

This is a developing story...more details are awaited...