Fire Breaks Out In Factory At Andheri East, Bank At Nariman Point; Operations Underway

A major fire broke out in Nandhhum Industrial estate at Andheri East in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. The fire was confined to godowns on the ground floor of the premises. Two air-conditioner sheet roofs had collapsed partially during the incident. The fire was doused with help of four small engine lines of F.E., two foam lines from F.T., and one high-pressure line. No injuries were reported in the incident. DFO-Ghosh fainted during firefighting operation and he was shifted to Nanavati Hospital in 108-ambulance where he has been admitted to the Casualty Ward for treatment.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a bank in Nariman Point. The fire was confined to the bank's server room located on the ground floor of the 14 storey building. Visuals of the fire show that the total area of the bank is smoke-logged with fire seen blazing from the windows. No person was reported trapped inside as four small engine lines of 5 FE are undertaking efforts to douse the fire.

