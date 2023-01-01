Fire Breaks Out In Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha After Short Circuit; Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Vidhan Sabha, on January 1, near gate number three of the assembly. According to Republic's sources, the cause of the fire is a short circuit. In the visuals emerging from the spot, plumes of smoke mixed with flickering fire were seen emerging from inside the gate of the Vidhan Sabha.

Soon after the fire was reported, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after cutting the electricity supply of the Assembly building. So far, no reports of casualties or damage to public property was reported.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)