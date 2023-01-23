Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Suburban Market, Spreads To Shops

Quick links:
A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Sunday night and has spread to multiple shops (Image: Twitter/@ShabanaChoudhr1)
A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai on Sunday night and has spread to multiple shops, officials said.
Nobody is injured in the incident as per the information available so far.
The blaze erupted in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west) at around 10.15 pm. As per the preliminary information, the fire is confined to 25 shops, according to officials.
@MumbaiPolice @mybmc huge fire in kurla pic.twitter.com/FeYDAp3AxP— Shabana Choudhry (@ShabanaChoudhr1) January 22, 2023
Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot. It is not yet clear whether anybody is trapped inside the shops. Firefighting operation is underway, they added.
