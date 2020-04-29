Fire Breaks Out In Premises Of HAL In Bengaluru, Situation Under Control

A fire broke out at the premises of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru at 9:30 AM on Wednesday morning. The chemical fire broke out in the Foundry and Forge Division of HAL near old Airport Road. Sources reveal that it was the Magnesium scrap stockpile at the premises that caught fire.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the HAL site to douse the fire. The entire area was cordoned off and the fire was isolated. As per the latest reports, the fire has been contained. There has been no damage to any property and no casualty has been reported in the incident. An investigation is underway.

"The fire at HAL's forge and foundry division in Bengaluru has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers," informed HAL Spokesperson Gopal Sutar. The fire at HAL's forge & foundry division in Bengaluru has now been contained by dry chemical fire extinguishers. There is no damage to any property and no casualty reported due to the fire: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) pic.twitter.com/5kyyyu0CJf — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

