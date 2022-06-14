Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out Near CNG Pump On Delhi-Agra Highway, Doused After Hours Of Efforts

A massive fire broke out in a godown near a CNG pump located on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura. Fire fighting operation is underway.

In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in a godown near a CNG pump located on the Delhi-Agra National Highway in Mathura. Firefighters rushed to the spot and the blazes were doused after tireless efforts. As per preliminary reports, it is learned that a short circuit might be a possible cause of the fire . 

Since the godown in question was a vast one, the incident came to light an hour after the fire erupted. According the visuals pertaining to the firefighting operations at the site, huge smoke can be seen billowing from the godown premises as the firetenders deployed at the spot tried their level best to douse the flames by using fire extinguishing nozzles.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

