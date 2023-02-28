Fire Engulfs Apple Supplier Foxlink's Andhra Pradesh Facility, No Loss Of Life

Foxlink, cable supplier to global tech giant Apple, halted production after a massive fire broke out at one of its manufacturing facilities here on Monday.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident. Nearly 750 people working at the facility in Jinkalamitta village managed to get out soon after the fire broke out, police said.

Due to fibre, sheets and sponge stocked at the facility, the fire spread swiftly, engulfing the entire facility. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

At around 1:15 pm, a fire broke out at a Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Renigunta, A Ramachandra The timely arrival of fire brigades at the spot ensured that the fire remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens, Ramachandra said.

"The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe. The largest shed is where all the production takes place," he said.

The company is yet to lodge an official complaint as it is still estimating the loss in coordination with the fire and electricity departments, he added.

Pictures of the manufacturing facility shared by police showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the shed.

Established in 1986, Foxlink designs, makes and sells cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices and battery packs to several global tech behemoths.

It is headquartered in Taipei with over 15 design, manufacturing and sales sites across the world.