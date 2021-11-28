Fire in two commercial complexes in Ahmedabad brought under control; no casualties reported

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Fires broke out in two multi-storey commercial complexes in Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on Sunday, though both were doused soon and did not result in any casualty, officials said.

A fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial complex on SG highway in the evening, but it was brought under control before it could spread through the structure, a fire department personnel said.

In the other incident, a fire broke out in a readymade garments unit located in a four-storey building on Relief Road in the eastern part of the city, which was brought under control in 45 minutes, said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

"The fire witnessed in the electrical duct of one of the floors of the 10 storey building damaged ducts from the 2nd till the 9th floor, though it did not spread to the offices located in the complex. Since it was Sunday, there were few occupants. The blaze was brought under control in one hour," Bhatt said.

The blaze in the building on Relief Road was possibly caused by short circuit in the garment machine or electrical equipment, leading to damage to some machinery, he said.

No injury was reported in both incidents, the official added. PTI KA BNM BNM BNM

