Fire Robo Used To Supplement Fire Fighting In Mumbai's Borivali

A fire broke out at Indraprastha Shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali in the wee hours of Saturday. Fire Robo was used to supplement firefighting along with 14 fire engines and 13 jumbo tankers. The firemen were encountered with heavy smoke in the building while dousing the flames.

As per the security in-charge, the fire broke out due to a short circuit at one of the shops in the complex. There are no reports of any casualties so far. There are 77 shops inside the building, all of which deal with mobile phones. Ventilation work was carried out at the site with the help of JCB by removing side grills of the basement.

