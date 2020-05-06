Fire Breaks Out In PVC Market In Delhi's Tikri Kalan, Fire-fighting Operation Underway

Delhi: A major fire broke out in PVC market in Tikri Kalan area in the national capital on Tuesday late night. No casualties have been reported so far. 

A major fire broke out in PVC market in Tikri Kalan area in the national capital on Tuesday late night. According to news agency ANI, a total of 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Sources say that the incident occurred around 2:30 am. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire has not been brought under control yet and fire-fighting operation is underway.

