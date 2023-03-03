Last Updated:

Fire Triggers Stampede At Slum Cluster In Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 People Injured

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi

Image: Representative


Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said on Friday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire.

"Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid," Garg said.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added. 

READ | Delhi Police registers FIR after woman journalist claims harassment by Uber driver
READ | Delhi BJP stages protests against AAP govt over Excise policy, demands CM Kejriwal's resignation
READ | Panchayat pradhan's ancestral house gutted in fire in Himachal's Shimla
READ | Kolkata: Fire breaks out at highrise in Nagerbazar area, none injured
READ | Maharashtra: Fire at a pharma factory in Palghar; no casualties

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT