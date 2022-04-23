First year MBBS student dies after falling from hostel roof

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) A first year MBBS student of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Bolangir district died after allegedly falling off the roof of the hostel, police said.

The deceased student was identified as Nishant Kumar, a native of Haryana. He was a resident in the four-storied New Boys hostel, police said, adding that the incident took place at around 2 to 2.30 pm on Friday.

The deceased student’s relative alleged that he was subjected to ragging for which he committed suicide or somebody pushed him down.

However, the medical college dean Sabita Mohapatra said: "We have formed a 10-member anti-ragging committee in the medical college. Every day a group of faculty visits the boys and girls hostel for monitoring the situation in hostel rooms of first-year students. I have never heard about ragging in the hostel." Police have started an investigation into the incident and searched the deceased student's room to ascertain any clue to his death.

Last year, a girl student had committed suicide in this medical college. The state-run medical college in Bolangir is only four-years-old. PTI AAM RG

