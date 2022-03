Five dead as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Five people were killed and another was injured on Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab and the accident took place near Jamoda near Mansar, the officials said.

The driver lost control of the SUV carrying six people, following which it rolled down into the gorge, the officials said. They said five bodies were recovered by the rescuers, while the sixth occupant was evacuated in a critical condition. PTI TAS CK

